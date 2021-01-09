Passenger plane departing from Jakarta disappears from radar

Lost connection with a passenger plane of the Indonesian airline Sriwijaya Air. The Flight Radar service reports this.



Flight SJ182 departed Jakarta for Pontianak at 14.37 local time. Flight Radar data show that four minutes after departure, flight altitude dropped by more than three thousand meters in a matter of seconds. Communication was lost while the plane was over the ocean north of Jakarta.

Deutsche Welle reports concerning the Indonesian newspaper Republika that 59 people could have been on board, including six children.

The disappeared Boeing 737-500 has been in service for 26 years. The first flight took place in May 1994. Used by Sriwijaya Air since 2012. Sriwijaya Air is the third largest airline in Indonesia.