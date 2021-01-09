Passenger Boeing falls into water near Jakarta

A passenger plane of the Indonesian company Sriwijaya Air with dozens of people fell into the water, wreckage and body parts were found, CNN Indonesia reports.

SJ182 Hilang, Warga Pulau Seribu Dengar Dua Kali Ledakan https://t.co/LxcNMeVqkH — CNN Indonesia (@CNNIndonesia) January 9, 2021

Earlier, it was reported that the controllers lost contact with the plane – it took off from Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta. Boeing 737-524 disappeared from radar on its way to Pontianak. There were 59 people on board.

Flightradar24 reported that the plane had lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude. This happened 4 minutes after departure.