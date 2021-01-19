Parting words: Will Trump leave a traditional note to Biden?

Since 1989, every outgoing president has left warm wishes for his successor.

For three decades, every outgoing US president has left a short note to his successor wishing him success in taking office. But whether Donald Trump will leave such a note to President-elect Joe Biden is unknown.

Previous presidents left their notes on the table in the Oval Office of the White House so that the new head of state would find good wishes immediately after taking office.

This tradition was started in 1989 by Republican Ronald Reagan, who wrote the following note to his former vice President and new President George H. W. Bush: “George, I cherish our memories together and wish you all the best. I will pray for you.”

Four years later, Bush left good wishes for the Democrat who defeated him, Clinton: “Now your success is the success of our country. I’m rooting for you.”

After two terms in the White House, Clinton wrote to his successor, George W. Bush: “You are in charge of proud, decent, good people. And from this day on, you are the president for all of us. I welcome you and wish you success and great happiness.”

After eight years as president, Bush left a note for Democrat Barack Obama: “There will be difficult moments. The critics will be furious. Your “friends” will disappoint you. But you will have a God who will bring you peace, a family that loves you, and a country that supports you, including me.”

Obama, leaving office, also left good wishes to Trump, although he supported his rival, Hillary Clinton, during the election campaign.

“Congratulations on an impressive victory,” Obama wrote to Trump. “Millions of people have placed their hopes in you, and all of us, regardless of party affiliation, should hope that there will be prosperity and security in the country during your tenure.”

It is unclear whether Trump intends to follow the example of his predecessors because he has previously said that he plans to depart from numerous long-standing traditions associated with the peaceful transfer of power.

Usually, on the morning of the inauguration, outgoing presidents greet their successors at the White House and travel with them to the US Capitol for the ceremony.

However, Trump said that he would leave the White House before the inauguration and go to a farewell ceremony at a military base near Washington. He would board the presidential plane for the last time to go to his resort in Florida.

This is the first time in 160 years that an outgoing president will not attend the inauguration of an elected president.