Participants of riots at the Capitol began to dismiss

Participants in the riots at the US Capitol on January 6, who were photographed from the scene, began to lose their jobs, reports CNN.

According to the TV channel, the companies began to study the pictures taken at the Capitol last Wednesday, when US President Donald Trump supporters broke into the congress building. If they identify the protesters as their employees, they are deprived of their jobs.

The company Navistar said that it found their employee with a badge in one of the pictures.

“While we support the right of all employees to the peaceful and lawful exercise of freedom of speech, any employee who demonstrates dangerous behavior that endangers the health and safety of others will no longer have employment opportunities at Navistar Direct Marketing,” the company explained.

Some other organizations have done the same.