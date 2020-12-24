Paris Saint-Germain fired Thomas Tuchel

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel has been dismissed from his post, L’Equipe claims.

According to the source, the French club decided to part with the German specialist six months before his contract expiration. The management notified Tuchel about the dismissal the night before, after a crushing victory in the 17th round of Ligue 1 with Strasbourg (4: 0).

Earlier it was reported that PSG would not renew the contract with Tuchel, but it was expected that the coach would work at the club until the end of the season.

Tuchel took over at PSG in 2018. Under his leadership, the Parisians became champions of France twice and won the Cup, the League Cup and two Super Cups of the country. The team made it to the Champions League final last season. Before his appointment to PSG, Tuchel coached Borussia Dortmund and Mainz.