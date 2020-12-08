Paris Hilton passionately congratulated her boyfriend on their anniversary

Paris Hilton posted on her microblog a tender video in which she showed herself together with her current boyfriend Carter Reum. In the video, the socialite collected the most touching, passionate and cute moments of their relationship.

Thus, the celebrity congratulated her lover on their anniversary. “I truly believe that we were made for each other and meant for each other,” said Paris.

Interestingly, the star designed a video message to Carter for her 2006 track Heartbeat. At the end of the video, Hilton put a joint photo with Reum, which also included the words “love forever”.

“I love that we celebrate our love every month! I can’t believe it’s only been a year. It feels like I’m with you all my life! “ – the celebrity signed the video.

She also added that Carter changed her life, making her the happiest woman on Earth. “I have never felt so close to another person in my life. And this is because you are the first to destroy the walls that I have built around my heart, ”the singer admitted.

Note that Hilton already sees a further future with Reum. She is sure that she will always be safe with him, and he will give her affection, love, tenderness and care.