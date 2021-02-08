Paris Hilton gave her boyfriend a huge portrait with their photo

Paris Hilton gave her boyfriend a full-size portrait for her 40th birthday. “You are incredibly important to me, and I will prove it for the rest of my life,” she said.

The surprise was given by the 39-year-old heiress of the Hilton Empire to her beloved man Carter Reum was incredibly touching. He closed his eyes and Paris led him to the picture, filming everything on video. “It’s so cool!” Carter exclaimed when he opened his eyes. “We have to find the perfect wall for that,” he continued.

The signature to the picture was made by Paris herself. She wrote that she is happy that they are celebrating their birthday together again, she loves Reum very much, he illuminates her world and makes her happy every day. “I love the way you make me smile and your magic. Kisses are everything!” – Hilton admitted.

In addition to a huge portrait, Paris presented her beloved with beautiful balloons folded into the letters HBD Carter and arranged for him a romantic outdoor sushi dinner.

Hilton and Carter dream of children and even planned IVF to guarantee twins’ birth – a boy and a girl. In an interview, Paris has repeatedly admitted that Reum is the guy of her dreams, and they are one hundred per cent suitable for each other.