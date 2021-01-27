Pamela Anderson married her bodyguard

American actress and fashion model Pamela Anderson married for the sixth time. The chosen celebrity was her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst. The actress told the Daily Mail about this.

As 53-year-old Anderson said, she met her future husband in early 2020. From that moment on, they constantly spent time together and fell in love with each other, being in self-isolation.

The private wedding took place on Christmas Eve at the Anderson country estate on Vancouver Island, Canada. The newlyweds abandoned the lavish celebration in favour of a modest ceremony without the participation of the best man, bridesmaids, friends and guests. “I am exactly where I need to be – in the arms of a person who truly loves me,” said Pamela Anderson.

Previously, Pamela Anderson deleted all her social media accounts. She stated that she would no longer post to Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. The celebrity explained her decision because social networks are a means of controlling people’s minds. The actress accompanied her post with the hashtags “bewildered crowd”, “life” and “freedom”.