Pamela Anderson calls vegans “best lovers”

Pamela Anderson recently wrote a series of tweets in which she discussed how a vegan diet (avoiding animal foods) could affect sexual performance.

Vegans make better lovers.

The cholesterol in meat, eggs and dairy causes hardening of the arteries (and not much else)

It slows blood flow

to all the body’s organs,

not just the heart.

You can improve your overall health

and increase stamina

in the bedroom

by going vegan. — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) January 16, 2021

Shortly after these publications, the actress was invited to the Good Morning Britain show, where the hosts decided to discuss her statements about veganism with her. One of the hosts, Pierce Morgan, noted that he is not a fan of the plant-based diet.

“I’m a meat-eater, and I can assure you that we can be fun [in bed] too,” he said to Pamela.

Anderson stressed that her sexual performance has improved since she went vegan (about 30 years ago). “Cholesterol makes the arteries narrower and tighter. I am vegan, and I am confident in this statement, ” said Pamela.

Next, Dr Hilary Jones joined the conversation, who noted the importance of literacy in nutrition.