Pamela Anderson announced that she is leaving social networks

Even though 53-year-old Pamela Anderson boasts over a million followers on Instagram alone, she announced that she would no longer post to social networks: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Pamela explained her decision because social networks are used as a form of mind control, and she declared herself “free”.

I have never been interested in social networks. And now that I have found my place in life, I am sincerely inspired by reading and being in nature. I am free. Hopefully, you will find the strength and inspiration to pursue your goal and try not to succumb to the temptation to waste time. This is what they want and can use to make money: take control of your brain, Anderson wrote.

Before she announced her retirement from social networks, Pamela Anderson was quite an active user of them. She often shared archival images on Instagram. On Twitter, she often spoke out on various issues; for example, she supported Wikileaks Julian Assange’s founder and fought for animal rights.