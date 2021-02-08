Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine ineffective against South African coronavirus strain

According to The Financial Times, after a clinical trial in South Africa involving 2,026 people, the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine failed to protect against mild to moderate forms of COVID-19 caused by a strain from Africa.

The company commented that this study is small in terms of the number of participants in a phase I/II trial. But they also confirmed that, indeed, the vaccine is not very effective in preventing moderate to mild forms of COVID-19 caused by the South African strain of the virus. But from a severe course, according to the company, the vaccine protects, especially if both doses were introduced.

In a study in South Africa, AstraZeneca was unable to assess whether the vaccine protects against severe cases, hospitalization, and death. Half of the participants received one dose, the other half received two. Scientists are now working on modifying the vaccine after strains from South Africa and the UK emerged. At the same time, AstraZeneca argued that the vaccine was effective against the British strain.

Prior to this, Novavax and Johnson & Johnson reported that their vaccines were less effective against the South African variant of the coronavirus, the same was for the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine.

Strains of the coronavirus from South Africa and the United Kingdom possess the E484K mutation in the spike protein, which may allow this virus to avoid the immune response.