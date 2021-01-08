Over the past 50 years, the Earth began to rotate faster by 0.5 seconds

Scientists around the world have noted that over the past 50 years, the Earth began to rotate on its axis faster.

Throughout most of human history, days have been measured in a 24-hour cycle. It determines the speed at which the planet rotates on its axis. The day/night cycle is constant, even though it actually changes slightly regularly.

Scientists have previously found that the Earth is very slowly slowing down its rotation, this happened until last year. After which our planet began to rotate faster.

Planetary scientists are not worried about the new discovery: there are many factors that influence the rotation of the planet, including the attraction of the moon, as well as the level of snowfall and mountain erosion.

However, questions have arisen: could global warming cause the Earth to rotate faster when the alpine snow begins to disappear? On the other hand, IT experts are concerned about the change in rotation speed since many modern technologies are based on what is called “true time”.

In this case, adding a negative leap second can lead to malfunctions, so some experts suggest switching the world clock from solar to atomic time.