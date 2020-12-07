Over 350 people contract unknown disease in India

More than 350 people from the southern Indian city of Eluru in Andhra Pradesh have been hospitalized with symptoms of an undiagnosed illness. The Hindu newspaper reports.

Residents with symptoms of an unknown disease began to be admitted to hospitals on December 5, and the very next day, their number reached 315. Among the hospitalized, there are 46 children and 70 women. On the eve of one of the patients died.

The patients were admitted to the hospital with complaints of dizziness and seizures, sudden fainting spells, foaming at the mouth, and trembling. All Indians admitted to medical institutions tested negative for coronavirus.

The local health authorities reported that 180 cases have already been discharged from the hospital. They noted that, in general, treatment is passing quickly, and patients are recovering.

The cause of the disease cannot be established. Experts from the Institute of Medical Sciences will find out the circumstances of the new epidemic. At the moment, the hospitalized were taken tests of fluids, food, and blood to establish the disease’s cause. Experts are considering several options, including poisoning from air pollution or from eating spoiled food.

We will remind that earlier. It became known that an outbreak of an unknown disease occurred in Senegal.