Over 100 human proteins interact with coronavirus RNA

Molecular biologists from Germany have studied in detail how the RNA of the new type of coronavirus interacts with the contents of human cells.

Scientists from Germany have identified several genes and variations in DNA, due to which the likelihood of complications from COVID-19 or potential death increases 2-3 times. Some of them are responsible for suppressing infections, others play an important role in the reproduction cycle of the virus itself. They are responsible for collecting enzymes that he uses to make new copies of himself.

In order to understand this, the researchers compiled a list of proteins that interact in one way or another with SARS-CoV-2 particles as they enter human cells.

As a result, it turned out that the coronavirus somehow interacts with 104 human peptides. Analysis has shown that twenty of them can either suppress or develop an infection. Some of them, such as EIF4F and EIF4B, was already known to scientists from previous experiments.

Scientists paid special attention to the CNBP and LARP1 proteins: they are responsible for the built-in immunity and control the circulation of RNA in cells. If you turn off the genes that make these proteins, SARS-CoV-2 multiplies faster. This means that these molecules can bind to the RNA of the coronavirus and neutralize it.

The new knowledge, scientists hope, will help in the development of the latest drugs against the virus.