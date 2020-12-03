Ovechkin’s puck is recognized as the best in the XXI century

The puck of Alexander Ovechkin, the Russian forward of the Washington Capitals National Hockey League (NHL) club, was recognized by Sportsnet as the best in the 21st century. This was reported on the website of the Canadian sports channel.

On the channel’s portal, voting took place in several stages. Canadian Rick Nash reached the final alongside Ovechkin with a spectacular shot against the Phoenix Coyotes in 2008.

As a result, the fans gave preference to the Russian’s puck, which was also thrown at the Coyotes goal in 2006. Ovechkin was able to upset the opponent, inflicting a throw lying on the ice with his back to the goal.