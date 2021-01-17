Ovechkin scored his first goal of the NHL season

Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin scored his first goal of a National Hockey League (NHL) season.

The Russian distinguished himself in the regular-season game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. In the first period, the partners brought the striker to the patch, he beat the goalkeeper and sent the puck into the goal.

The game took place on Sunday, January 17, regulation time ended with a score of 3: 3, there were no goals scored in overtime. In the shootout, the Pittsburgh hockey players took over.

In the next match, Washington will face Pittsburgh again. The meeting will take place on January 20.