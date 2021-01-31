Ovechkin named second star of the day in the NHL regular season

According to the NHL’s official website, the Russian captain of the Washington Capitals, Alexander Ovechkin, has been named the second star of the day in the National Hockey League regular season.

Ovechkin played his first match Saturday after being suspended for anti-coronavirus violations and scored the winning goal against the Boston Bruins (4-3 OT). The puck became the 708th for the 35-year-old Russian in the NHL regular season, and he caught up with Mike Gartner, coming in seventh place on the list of the best snipers in the history of the league. Ovechkin also scored an assist in the match.

The first star of the day is Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who scored a double and an assist against the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3 OT). McDavid’s second goal in the match was victorious.

The third star of the day was Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who scored the overtime winning goal against the New York Rangers (5-4 OT).