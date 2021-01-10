Ovechkin before the pandemic asked for a salary of $ 12.5 million per season

The captain of the Washington Capitals NHL club Alexander Ovechkin demanded a salary under a new $ 12.5 contract million per season before the pandemic, TSN reports, citing journalist Frank Seravalli.

“Before the pandemic, Ovechkin asked for $ 12.5 million a year. Let’s see how things turn out in the end for the greatest scorer of his generation,” Seravalli quoted TSN as saying.

The 35-year-old Ovechkin has been playing for Washington since 2005. Ovechkin’s current contract ends after the 2020/21 season.