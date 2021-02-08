Optical touch sensor for sweat drug detection introduced in Korea

A team of scientists from the Korea Institute of Materials Science (KIMS) has developed an optical sensor material for detecting drugs in sweat. The development will provide fast and reliable on-site drug detection using a wearable sensor.

Researchers in South Korea have successfully developed a wearable sensor that can detect illegal drugs in sweat. Scientists have used nanomaterial technologies that amplify the optical signal.

The technology provides fast and highly sensitive drug detection. The sensor is attached to the skin for a specified period of time, and then it is irradiated with light for testing. The whole process will only take one minute.

The traditional drug detection process requires a sophisticated method of extracting suspected drug components from biological samples, including hair, blood, and urine, and then analyzing by gas or liquid chromatography / mass spectrometry. This takes more time and requires a large room for the instrument and skilled personnel. Although rapid kits can detect drugs in urine, they only detect one component in one test. In addition, they have low sensitivity.

In the case of athletes, anti-doping drug testing is conducted to detect prohibited substances in the blood and urine. Blood tests are often avoided due to concerns about decreased athletic performance, and urinalysis can be a human rights violation as a specialist must monitor an athlete’s urination. At major sporting events such as the Olympic Games, it is difficult to test all participants.

The researchers focused on sweat, which can be examined non-aggressively. However, only a small amount of substances are released with it, so a highly sensitive sensor technology had to be developed for better detection.

The high-sensitivity sensor uses surface Raman technology that can amplify the Raman signal of chemicals by 1,000 times or more. Since the Raman signal includes a specific signal from molecules, intuitive identification of a substance is possible regardless of the type of preparation.

To develop a wearable optical sensor, the researchers turned their attention to cocoon protein, a flexible and wearable material. A solution of fibroin, a natural protein, was extracted from the silkworm cocoon to obtain a 160 nanometer (nm) thick film. The film is coated with a 250 nanometer (nm) silver nanowire and transferred to a medical plaster that can be attached to the skin.

Once the patch absorbs sweat, the drug in the sweat penetrates the wearable sensor and reaches the silver nanowire. By irradiating the patch with a Raman laser, the drug can be detected in real time without removing the sensor.