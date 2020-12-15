Oprah Winfrey showed off gifts from Meghan Markle

The famous TV presenter showed on Instagram Christmas gifts from the Duchess of Sussex, who recently lives with her next door in the celebrity neighbourhood of Santa Barbara, Montecito.

Oprah Winfrey did not call Meghan Markle by name, confining herself to the letter M, but in the description of the post, she added a crown emoji so that her subscribers would understand who it was about.

In the video, the TV star shows a basket of coffee, which is produced by the Californian startup Clevr Blends – today it became known that Meghan Markle is his investor. In a statement to Fortune, Prince Harry’s wife said that she wanted to support a woman entrepreneur because such projects received less than three per cent of all investments last year. Also, the ex-actress shares the founder’s love for natural ingredients and a healthy work environment.

Oprah Winfrey was a guest at Meghan and Harry’s 2018 wedding ceremony. After the birth of their baby, Archie presented the couple with children’s books with special stickers “Archie’s Book Club” – a reference to her own club, the most famous in the world. One of these gifts was noticed by the fans of the Dukes in a touching video that Markle and her son shot for a charity.