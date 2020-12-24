OPPO unveils top model Reno 5 Pro+ series in China

OPPO, two weeks after the announcement of the Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro, showed in China the top model of the line – the Reno 5 Pro+.

The smartphone looks the same as the Reno 5 Pro. All changes affected only “filling.” The device runs on the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and a cooling system. He also received the main camera with four sensors.

The main sensor is a 50MP Sony IMX766. OPPO developed it together with Sony. It is capable of absorbing 63.8% more light than the Sony IMX586. Thanks to this, in theory, the pictures should be brighter and clearer. Sony IMX766 has a pixel size of 1.0 microns and a matrix size of 1 / 1.56 inches. It is complemented by a 16-megapixel wide-angle module, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with support for 5x optical zoom, and a 2-megapixel macro module. The front camera is new at 32 megapixels.

Other OPPO Reno 5 Pro + specs include a 6.5-inch FHD + AMOLED display at 90Hz, an under-screen scanner, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W proprietary fast charging. The device is made of glass and metal. The case is 7.9mm thick and weighs 184 grams.

OPPO Reno 5 Pro + will go on sale in China on December 29th. For the basic modification 8/128 GB, they will ask for $ 612, and the top 12/256 GB – $690.