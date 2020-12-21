OPPO teaser features Reno 5 Pro+

OPPO, on the eve of the announcement of the Reno 5 Pro+ smartphone, has published teasers on the Weibo social network with the main features of the new product.

According to the image, the device will receive a black case with a special rough coating. As previously assumed, the Reno 5 Pro+ will be powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. In addition, the novelty will also boast 65-watt fast charging and a custom Sony IMX766 50 megapixel sensor. Sony developed it in conjunction with OPPO. The sensor will complement a 16MP wide-angle lens, a 13MP telephoto lens, and a 2MP macro camera. “Front camera” in the new product will be 32-megapixel.

Also, the smartphone is credited with a 90 Hz AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a hole for the camera. In addition, the novelty will receive a 4500 mAh battery. The device should cost about 600-700 US dollars. It will be shown in China on December 24th.

Recall that OPPO recently introduced the Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro smartphones.