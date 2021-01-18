OPPO showed off its new flagship TWS headphones Enco X

Following the Reno 5 Pro 5G smartphone, OPPO has unveiled its new flagship Enco X TWS headphones in India.

The model was released in China back in October last year. The earbuds have a vacuum construction and look like the AirPods Pro, but are cheaper.

The OPPO Enco X boasts active noise cancellation (ANC), transparent mode and sound tuned by the engineers of Danish audio company Dynaudio. The headphones received Bluetooth 5.2, touch control, IP54 protection, as well as support for SBC and AAC codecs.

OPPO Enco X is powered by 44 mAh batteries with an autonomy of up to 5.5 hours (4 hours with ANC). The case will extend battery life up to 25 hours (20 hours with ANC). It charges via USB-C or Qi wireless technology.

In India, the headphones will start selling on January 22nd. They are already available in Europe for € 179.