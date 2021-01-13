OPPO said when it will present the flagship line of smartphones Find X3

This morning we wrote that the first images of the OPPO Find X3 Pro flagship smartphone appeared on the network, and now it became known when the new product will be presented.

On the manufacturer’s page on the Weibo social network, a post appeared with the inscription See you in March (from English see you in March). With a high degree of probability, we are talking about the presentation of the new flagship line of Find X devices.

The new series will include at least three smartphones: OPPO Find X3, OPPO Find X3 Pro, and OPPO Find X3 Lite. There is no information about the usual model yet, but almost everything is already known about OPPO Find X3 Pro. The device is codenamed Fussi. It will receive a 10-bit QHD + AMOLED display of 6.7 inches with an adaptive scanning frequency (from 10 to 120 Hz), a Snapdragon 888 chip, a dual NFC module, a 4500 mAh battery with 65 W wired charging and 30 W wireless charging, and a quad-camera with the main sensor Sony IMX766 at 50 MP.

As for the OPPO Find X3 Lite, it is rumored that the device will become the global version of the OPPO Reno 5 5G.