OPPO registers smartphone design with camera that supports 15x hybrid zoom

OPPO recently showed a prototype of the stretchable OPPO X 2021 smartphone, and now it is revealed that the company is working on another interesting device.

The manufacturer has registered a smartphone design with a camera that supports 15x hybrid zoom. The patent was filed this summer, but it was not approved until November. As usual, our colleagues from LetsGoDigital found this information. Concept Creator Jermaine Smit even created 3D renders of the gadget based on the leak.

Judging by the patent, we are talking about a device from the OPPO Reno line. The docs say it could get a display with a hole for the front camera and rounded edges. The new product is also credited with a triple main camera, the modules of which will be arranged horizontally on a double ledge.

The documents also mention the power button on the right side, volume buttons on the left, and a USB-C port with the main microphone on the bottom edge. Jermaine Smith also added a headphone jack to the device, but the patents are silent about it.

Unfortunately, when and whether such a smartphone OPPO Reno will come out on the market is unknown.