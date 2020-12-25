OPPO is preparing a global version of Reno 5

OPPO recently launched the Reno 5 smartphone in China and is now preparing a global version.

A video showing a smartphone has appeared on the network. The Nextren Grid channel published it. The device looks like its Chinese counterpart, but the specifications of the novelty are different.

The global version of OPPO Reno 5 is equipped with a flat 6.5-inch AMOLED display with FHD + resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. In the left corner of the screen, you can see a hole for a 44-megapixel front camera. The main one, in turn, has four sensors of 64 Mp + 8 Mp + 2 Mp + 2 Mp.

OPPO Reno 5 is powered by an eight-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with 8GB of RAM. The device also received a 4310 mAh battery with fast 50-watt charging. There is no information yet when the device will be announced. Most likely, the novelty will be released in early January.