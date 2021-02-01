Online shopping reunited a woman with a long-lost family

A resident of the UK, Jocelyn Trent, discovered a lost family, which she did not even know about after she was contacted by a stranger who bought her grandfather’s military awards on eBay, the Daily Mail reports.

Ipswich resident Adam Simpson of York buys antique medals online and returns them to the recipients’ families. He bought two medals for £ 35 and was able to locate Trent and other family members.

According to the woman, the only thing she knew about her grandfather Charles Leonard Sharman was that he lived in Doncaster and worked on the railroad for 40 years. Thanks to Simpson-York, the woman learned that her ancestor served in the artillery and participated in the First World War.

The man also told Trent that she has 22-second cousins ​​and sisters, although, before that, the woman did not know any other living relatives, except for her daughter. The woman now plans to meet with all of them in person after the pandemic ends.

Trent added that she plans to keep the returned awards for the rest of her life and called the incident “incredible.”