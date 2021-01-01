OnLeaks showed how the flagship smartphone Huawei P50 Pro will look like

Recently, a well-known insider OnLeaks published renders of the state-owned LG Stylo 7, and now he has shared the first image of the next flagship smartphone from Huawei.

We are talking about the Huawei P50 Pro model. OnLeaks showed off the front of the device. The novelty, like the current Huawei P40 Pro, will be equipped with a display with rounded edges. The panel will receive a diagonal of 6.6 inches and a hole for the front camera. True, this time the module will not be double, but single. It will be installed in the center.

Even in the future, the smartphone will abandon the Huawei Acoustic Display technology, which uses vibrations to transmit sound through the smartphone screen. Instead, the Huawei P50 Pro will have a regular earpiece. Unfortunately, OnLeaks did not provide any other information about the device, as well as the date of the announcement. Presumably, the device will be presented in the first half of 2021 along with the usual Huawei P50.