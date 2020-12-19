Free News

OnePlus unveils Urban Traveler Backpack

BY John Kessler 36 Views
Follow us Google News button
OnePlus unveils Urban Traveler Backpack

OnePlus continues to expand its product range, with the Urban Traveler Backpack being the brand’s latest addition.

The backpack is offered in two colors – black and a combination of black and white. It is designed for 20 liters and has 9 pockets at once, two pairs of rubber bands for water bottles, and a secret compartment for valuables, such as a wallet or documents.

The OnePlus Urban Traveler Backpack has a plastic loop on the shoulder straps that can attach sunglasses or key chains. All in all, this is a good option for travel lovers.

A separate laptop compartment can accommodate devices with a screen diagonal of up to 16 inches. The manufacturer claims the zippers and the lining are waterproof, and the white fabric has been treated with special stain-repellent treatment.

The OnePlus Urban Traveler Backpack costs around 37 euros. Sales will start on January 8, but it is still unknown whether the new product will go outside China.

Tags:
or as guest:
Comments: 0