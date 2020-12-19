OnePlus unveils Urban Traveler Backpack

OnePlus continues to expand its product range, with the Urban Traveler Backpack being the brand’s latest addition.

The backpack is offered in two colors – black and a combination of black and white. It is designed for 20 liters and has 9 pockets at once, two pairs of rubber bands for water bottles, and a secret compartment for valuables, such as a wallet or documents.

The OnePlus Urban Traveler Backpack has a plastic loop on the shoulder straps that can attach sunglasses or key chains. All in all, this is a good option for travel lovers.

A separate laptop compartment can accommodate devices with a screen diagonal of up to 16 inches. The manufacturer claims the zippers and the lining are waterproof, and the white fabric has been treated with special stain-repellent treatment.

The OnePlus Urban Traveler Backpack costs around 37 euros. Sales will start on January 8, but it is still unknown whether the new product will go outside China.