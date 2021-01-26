OnePlus smartwatch debuts alongside OnePlus 9 line of smartphones

We have already said more than once that OnePlus is working on the first smartwatch. Now in the network, finally, there is information about the announcement of new items.

According to Android Headlines, citing German insider Max Jambor, the OnePlus Watch will debut at the launch of the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 Lite (aka OnePlus 9E) smartphones. That is, the novelty should be expected in March.

In case you did not understand the hints 😉 "Clock is ticking" ⌚, "it will be worth the Shot" 📸 https://t.co/p5pT57hFji — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) January 23, 2021

Recall, according to the latest information, OnePlus Watch may receive the WearOS operating system. At least OnePlus and Google are working on improving it right now. The watch is credited with a round display with an OLED matrix, a fresh Snapdragon Wear 4100 or Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor and at least 1 GB of RAM. How much the watch will cost – there is no information yet.