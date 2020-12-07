OnePlus reveals how many years it will support OnePlus 8 series smartphones

OnePlus recently announced the support dates for the budget smartphones OnePlus Nord N100 and OnePlus Nord N10 5G, and has now shared similar information about other devices this year.

So, the flagships OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are planned to be supported for three years (until April 2023). Moreover, we are talking about three major system updates. They have already received Android 11. So it’s definitely worth waiting for more Android 12 and Android 13.

As for the cheaper OnePlus Nord model, the announced end of support date is July 2023. Unlike previous smartphones, the device will only receive two OS updates. That is Android 11 and Android 12.

Unfortunately, the company has not yet disclosed the timing of support for the OnePlus 8T. Most likely, it will be updated, like the OnePlus 8 series, until 2023 inclusive.