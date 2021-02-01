OnePlus is working on the next smartphone of the Nord series

OnePlus recently entered the budget smartphone market with the Nord line. Naturally, the manufacturer plans to expand this series and is already working on the next device.

This was told by German insider Max Jambor, who is famous for his reliable OnePlus product leaks. While everyone is waiting for the flagships OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9E (aka 9 Lite), and OnePlus 9 Pro, the company is also preparing the budget employee Nord N1 5G. The novelty will be the successor to the Nord N10 5G model. Unfortunately, there are no specifications or release dates for the device yet. Considering that the current model came out in the fall, there is no need to wait for a novelty in the near future.

As a reminder, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G has the same look and feel as the OnePlus 8T. The device is equipped with an FHD IPS-display at 90 Hz, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chip, 6 GB of RAM, a 4300 mAh battery with 30 W Warp Charge fast charging and a quad-camera with 64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP sensors.