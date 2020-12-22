OnePlus is working on a special version of the Nord SE

A month ago, our colleagues from Android Central revealed that OnePlus is working on a simplified version of the OnePlus Nord with the SE prefix in the name, but this turned out to be not the case.

According to PhoneArena, the device will not be a simplified version, but a special one (SE stands for Special Edition). The smartphone will be released in collaboration with designer Joshua Vides. The characteristics of the “novelty” will remain the same. That is, it will have a 90Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 765G chip, a 4115mAh battery with 30W charging, and a quad-camera. At the same time, the smartphone will receive an updated back panel and custom wallpaper for the desktop. By the way, this was also hinted at by insider Max Jambor on Twitter.

Nord SE – same but looks different 👀 pic.twitter.com/qAjzO1Rmh1 — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) December 21, 2020

According to previous leaks, OnePlus Nord SE will launch next March. It will be presented at the presentation of the flagship line of smartphones OnePlus 9.

