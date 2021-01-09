OnePlus has announced the date of the presentation of the fitness tracker OnePlus Band

After several teasers and the launch of the OnePlus Health app, OnePlus has finally announced a date for the official presentation of the OnePlus Band fitness tracker.

As insiders said, the bracelet will debut the day after tomorrow – January 11th.

A promo page on Amazon reveals some of the new product’s specs, including sleep monitoring, water resistance, heart rate sensor, and music playback controls.

In addition, the OnePlus Band will receive a blood oxygen sensor and support for 13 sports modes, including yoga, swimming, and cricket. Battery capacity is not listed, but it reports 14 days of battery life.

According to rumors, a fitness bracelet will cost about $35. Thus, it will become almost a complete clone of the ORRO Band and a worthy competitor to the Xiaomi Mi Band 5.