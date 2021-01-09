Free News

OnePlus has announced the date of the presentation of the fitness tracker OnePlus Band

BY John Kessler 121 Views
Follow us Google News button
OnePlus has announced the date of the presentation of the fitness tracker OnePlus Band

After several teasers and the launch of the OnePlus Health app, OnePlus has finally announced a date for the official presentation of the OnePlus Band fitness tracker.

As insiders said, the bracelet will debut the day after tomorrow – January 11th.

A promo page on Amazon reveals some of the new product’s specs, including sleep monitoring, water resistance, heart rate sensor, and music playback controls.

In addition, the OnePlus Band will receive a blood oxygen sensor and support for 13 sports modes, including yoga, swimming, and cricket. Battery capacity is not listed, but it reports 14 days of battery life.

According to rumors, a fitness bracelet will cost about $35. Thus, it will become almost a complete clone of the ORRO Band and a worthy competitor to the Xiaomi Mi Band 5.

Google News button
Tags: