OnePlus 9 Pro with Hasselblad camera showed on hot photos

One of the bloggers showed “live” photos and videos of the prototype of the unannounced flagship OnePlus 9 Pro.

As with earlier leaks, the images show the redesigned main camera in a rectangular box. But the most interesting thing is the mention of the Hasselblad brand. Nokia and Sony have partnered with ZEISS in the past to develop their cameras, and Huawei has struck a deal with Leica for quite some time. OnePlus now appears to be partnering with the Swedish company.

The camera consists of the main sensor, an ultra-wide-angle sensor and two other modules. One is a telephoto lens that supports 3.3x optical zoom, although this odd number may be due to early software. The final product may use a 3x lens.

As for the screen, it is a curved display with a round hole for the front camera in the left corner. According to the leaked photos, the included display supports Quad-HD + resolution and runs at 120Hz as standard. Also mentioned is 256GB of internal storage paired with 11GB of RAM in the Settings app. This is likely due to the pre-release of the software, and the actual number could be 12 GB.

In addition, the OnePlus 9 Pro is rumored to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 45W wireless charging and 65W wired charging. Unfortunately, nothing is known about the capacity of the battery.

The OnePlus 9 Pro should debut alongside the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9E next month.