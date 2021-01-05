OnePlus 9 Pro credited with 45W wireless charging

Insider Max Jambor has shared a new leak about the unannounced OnePlus 9 flagships.

Last year’s OnePlus 8 Pro added support for wireless charging, but now the new generation will inherit this feature. But if the OnePlus 8 Pro had a charging capacity of “only” 30W, then the OnePlus 9 Pro is credited with 45W.

But this information only applies to the older model OnePlus 9 Pro. What kind of charging the regular OnePlus 9 will have is still unknown.

In addition, according to an insider, the OnePlus 9 Pro will receive reverse charging, that is, the smartphone will be able to charge wireless headphones, smartwatches, and other gadgets. But its speed is limited.

We will remind you, the flagships of the OnePlus 9 line should be presented in March.