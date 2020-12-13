OnePlus 9 in real photos: 120Hz flat screen, triple camera and OnePlus 8T design

Although the OnePlus 9 series’s flagships should be presented only in March, more and more information about them appears on the network. And now, the PhoneArena edition received a series of live images of the smartphone.

This appears to be a prototype of the OnePlus 9, as the back is not the company logo. This is because the brand, like many other manufacturers, creates custom logos for its prototypes.

In general, the pictures show the gadget in silver color. The main camera’s design is familiar from early renders: a rectangular unit with three modules and a flash, with two sensors significantly larger than the third. The Ultra Shot inscription is visible, but it is not known if it will be in the final design, as in previous models, this was the place of the camera specifications.

At the front, the OnePlus 9 is no different from its predecessor OnePlus 8T: flat-screen, thin bezels around it, a round cutout for the front camera in the left corner. By the way, PhoneArena confirms the display’s refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR, 2400 × 1080p (Full-HD +) resolution, and 20: 9 aspect ratio.

In addition, a microphone, speaker, USB-C port, SIM card tray, adjustment and power buttons are visible on the edges.

The publication also published several screenshots detailing some of the key characteristics of the OnePlus 9. These are the Lahaina processor (codenamed Snapdragon 888), 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of ROM, a 4500 mAh battery, Android 11, and OxygenOS.

But the resolution of the camera sensors, it seems, was decided to hide since 12 and 4 MP are indicated for the rear and front cameras. They will likely be converted to 48MP and 16MP sensors.