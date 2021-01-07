OnePlus 8T received a sudden OxygenOS update

OnePlus screwed up a bit with the previous OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8T, bringing users not only camera and network improvements but a couple of bugs as well. Now the company has released a new update that fixes the error.

The 11.0.6.8 update for OxygenOS looks exactly the same as the previous one but removes a bug related to random pauses in the OnePlus 8T player. The rest of the update contains the November security patch, as well as improvements and fixes for version 11.0.6.7.

It is noteworthy that in European countries the update may be referred to as OxygenOS 11.0.6.9. Here’s how OnePlus has numbered builds for different regions:

Below you will find a complete list of OxygenOS 11.0.6.8 (11.0.6.9) updates and improvements for the OnePlus 8T.

System

Optimized full-screen gestures.

Faster unlocking speed by fingerprint.

Added keyboard height adjustment where you can raise or hide the bottom quick access bar for better typing (Go to Settings \ System \ Language & Input \ Keyboard height adjustment).

Fixed a bug due to which the media player could stop abnormally.

Updated Android security patch to version 2020.11.

Camera

Optimized the quality of night photography.

Gallery

Fixed a small chance of photos not showing in the gallery.

Network

Fixed a bug due to which in some situations it was not possible to get a Wi-Fi connection.

Communication stability improved.