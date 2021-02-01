OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series of smartphones received the latest update from Android 10

OnePlus announced a new OxygenOS update for its smartphones last year.

We are talking about OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, and OnePlus 7T Pro. This is the latest firmware, which is based on the Android 10 operating system. The next device update will come with Android 11 and OxygenOS 11 on board. By the way, the system has already been tested for several weeks.

As for the change, there are not many of them in the new software. The developers have installed the January security patch, updated the Google application package, and improved the system’s stability.

The update, as usual, is spreading to devices in waves. If you don’t want to wait for your turn, the firmware can be downloaded from the XDA website or the Oxygen Updater application.