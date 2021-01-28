OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T receive OxygenOS 10.3.8

While OnePlus is testing Android 11 on last year’s smartphones, the oldies OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T have received a new firmware version with Android 10 on board.

The system came out with build number OxygenOS 10.3.8. There are no new features in the update. The developers of the company mainly worked on bugs, and also updated the Google services package and installed the January security patch. OnePlus Store apps also appeared in the system. Here you can manage your OnePlus account, as well as get support and up-to-date information about the company’s products. If you don’t need the application, you can uninstall it.

The update weighs 208 MB and has already begun to be distributed in waves to smartphones. If you don’t want to wait in line, you can download the firmware from the Oxygen Updater application or from the XDA website.