One Plus introduced a bracelet that measures blood oxygen saturation

The company OnePlus, known for smartphones for geeks, has introduced its first fitness bracelet-OnePlus Band. The wearable device can track not only the pulse but also the saturation.

OnePlus Band is a familiar smart bracelet of the beginning of 2021. The device received a 1.1-inch touch screen AMOLED display with a resolution of 126 x 294 pixels. So far, 37 standard dials are offered, and there is even the possibility of small customization.

The device has relatively few sports modes — only 12 pieces. But, as stated in OnePlus, the bracelet can learn other types of physical activity. OnePlus Band got Bluetooth 5.0 and waterproof according to the IP68 standard. From the wristband, you can control the camera and player of any connected smartphone.

With active operation with pulse measurement and blood oxygen saturation, the OnePlus Band will work for up to 14 days. For the device in India, where it will be on sale first, they ask for 2,799 rupees, and a replacement strap will cost 399 rupees.