One person was killed in a shooting in Texas

Two were injured.

At least one person was killed and several injured in a shooting at a church in the American city of Winona (Texas). This was reported on Sunday by the ABC TV Company, citing data from local authorities.

According to the TV Company, a priest was killed, who entered into an altercation with a man who was hiding in one of the local churches on Sunday morning as a result of the shooting. According to ABC, the man shot the priest with a weapon that he had previously taken from him. At least two other people were injured, authorities said.

A representative of the local police department indicated that the suspect was detained. Texas Governor Greg Abbott offered his condolences to the deceased’s family and expressed gratitude to law enforcement officers.