One of the writers of the TV series The Simpsons, David Richardson, died

He was 65 years old.

American screenwriter and producer, who worked on the animated series The Simpsons, David Richardson died on Monday at the age of 65, Deadline magazine reported.

According to him, the cause of death of the producer was heart failure. Richardson’s family plans to organize a private funeral ceremony, with a public farewell later.

Richardson worked mainly on television comedies. Among them are the sitcoms Empty Nest (1988) and Malcolm in the Middle (2000), three seasons of the TV series Two and a Half Men (2003), an adult animated comedy F is for Family (2015), and others.