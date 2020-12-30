One of the smartphones of the Honor V40 line will receive a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+

The information has appeared on the network more than once that one of the flagship Honor V40 smartphones will receive a MediaTek processor. Now, this has been confirmed by the GameBench performance test.

The results of the benchmark were shared by the Chinese insider Digital Chat Station. The report lists a device with model number NVE-AN10 and graphics Mali-G77 MC9. It is this version of the GPU that powers the 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor. In addition, the device will also receive a display with support for a refresh rate of at least 90 Hz. Unfortunately, it is not yet clear which model of Honor V40 we are talking about.

Recall that the new line of Honor flagship smartphones will include three devices: Honor V40, Honor V40 Pro, and Honor V40 Pro +. Older models are credited with 6.78-inch OLED displays, main cameras with 50-megapixel sensors, front cameras with two modules, as well as batteries with 66 W wired charging and 40 W wireless charging. According to rumors, new items will be shown at the event on January 12.