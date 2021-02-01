Free News

One of “The Simpsons” creators dies of coronavirus

One of the creators of the comedy animated series “The Simpsons”, Mark Wilmore, died. The brother of the deceased announced this on Twitter.

The Simpsons screenwriter passed away on Saturday, January 30th. He was 57 years old. “He passed away while battling the coronavirus and other diseases that had caused him for many years,” comic Larry Wilmore wrote his brother.

Mark Wilmore was born on May 4, 1963. He was educated at California Polytechnic University, Pomona. In the nineties, he worked on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. In 2002, he joined the filming team for The Simpsons as a writer and executive producer for the animated series. For one of the animated show episodes, Wilmore received an Emmy award, and he was also nominated for this award several times.

Earlier it was reported about the death of American producer and screenwriter David Richardson. He is also best known for his work on The Simpsons. Richardson was 65 years old. Heart failure was named the cause of death.

