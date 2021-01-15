One of the founders of the New York Dolls dies

One of the founders and guitarist of the American rock group New York Dolls, Sylvain Sylvain, has died. Information about this appeared on his Facebook page.

“As many of you know, Sylvain has been battling cancer for the past two and a half years. Although he fought valiantly, yesterday he passed away from the disease. We grieve for the loss and know that he finally found peace and relief from pain. Turn on his music, light a candle, pray, and let’s send this beautiful doll on its way, ”the publication says.

The musician passed away on January 13th. He was 69 years old.

Sylvain was born in Cairo in 1951, emigrated with his family to France and then to New York. After moving to the United States, he ran a clothing company and formed the Actress group, which was renamed New York Dolls after frontman David Johansen came in 1971. The musicians were among the earliest representatives of glam rock in history and recorded two iconic albums New York Dolls and Too Much Too Soon.