On PC and Web WhatsApp calls will appear

The WhatsApp app for Android and iOS has long had the voice and video calls, but the PC and web versions still don’t. Fortunately, they’ll be coming soon.

According to the WABetaInfo portal, WhatsApp has finally started testing calls on the PC and the web version. So far, they are only available to a limited number of users. As you can see in the screenshot below, two new buttons will be added for calls.

Also, a separate pop-up window with a call will appear in the program. It will contain control buttons, an avatar, and a username.

Unfortunately, WhatsApp has not yet disclosed the timing of the innovations’ release, but most likely, all users of the messenger will receive them in the coming weeks.