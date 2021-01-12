Olympic swimming champion identified among those who stormed the Capitol

Some media outlets noticed the Olympic champion in swimming, American Klete Keller, among the participants in the Capitol storming.

On January 6 — the day when the US Congress was supposed to approve the last presidential election results and officially declare Democrat Joe Biden the winner-Trump supporters stormed into the Capitol. The congress was interrupted for several hours. At least five people were killed in the riots.

In the Capitol video, a man in a US national team jacket was spotted, in which some media outlets, in particular Swimming World, recognized Keller. Sources confirmed to the publication that the 38-year-old athlete was in the Capitol. At the same time, it is noted that Keller did not show any aggression in the video.

Klete Keller was part of the U.S. Olympic team in 2000, 2004, and 2008. He twice won the Games as a member of the four-200-meter cross-country relay. The swimmer has repeatedly won at the World Championships, but the only personal gold in his career was won in Moscow in 2002, winning the 200-meter freestyle on short water.