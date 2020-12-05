Olympic medalist Romero terminates his UFC contract

Cuban mixed martial artist (MMA) and 2000 Olympics freestyle wrestling silver medalist Yoel Romero has retired from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), athlete’s manager Malki Kava told ESPN.

According to the source, the 43-year-old athlete had three fights left under a contract with the organization.

“While we didn’t expect Romero’s time in the UFC to end so quickly, we are grateful for the opportunities that were presented to him there. He is ready to move on and continue his career. We are already discussing this opportunity with other promotions,” said Kava.

Romero has been in the UFC since 2013. In his last fight, he fought for the league championship belt but lost to Israel Adesanya. In total, the Cuban has 13 victories and five defeats in MMA; the athlete ranked fifth in the UFC middle division rankings.