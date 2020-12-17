Oliver Stone receives Russian coronavirus vaccine

American screenwriter, director and producer Oliver Stone was vaccinated against coronavirus with the Russian vaccine. The 74-year-old documentary filmmaker said he decided to get the vaccine while filming in Russia.

“I was vaccinated. I don’t know if it will work, I did it a few days ago. I’ve heard a lot of good things about the Russian vaccine. I need to get my second shot in 45 days. But I hope. This is a very good vaccine, I don’t understand why people ignore it in the West, ”said Oliver.

In Russia, vaccinations began last week, when a first-stage drug began to be administered to healthcare workers, education workers and other high-risk groups. People from 18 to 60 years old participate in the vaccination. The drug was named “Sputnik V”, and the American director was inoculated with it.

In a month and a half, Stone plans to return to Russia to get the second stage vaccine. As it became known, American health officials approved the coronavirus vaccine company, Pfizer, in the United States, which has already made a lot of noise on the Web in connection with rumours about its insecurity. So, one of the representatives of show business, rapper Offset, said that he would not be vaccinated with this drug.